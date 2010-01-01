Signed in as:
We offer quality organic cypress mulch for a quality price. Your reptiles will love the substrate and it will help you eliminate mold in your enclosure and also be ascetically pleasing. Get yours today!
Prime Substrate Distributors was started to help the nonprofit organization Morphs & Milestones that uses rehabilitated and rescued reptiles in education and therapies for persons with special needs.We also saw a need and decided to try and fill it for the reptiles community.
Today
By Appointment
Monday - Friday: 9am - 5pm
Saturday - Sunday: Closed
Prime Substrate Distributors
